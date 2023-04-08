On Saturday, Dundee Football Club announced the signing of former Penn State men's soccer standout Pierre Reedy until the end of the season.

Reedy previously played for Real Salt Lake in the MLS, and has been training with Dundee headman Gary Bowyer prior to getting signed to his new club. The Dark Blues are making a final push to get a promotion into the Scottish Premiership.

Reedy played on Real Salt Lake's affiliate, the Real Monarchs, in 2022. He only played one match for the first team during his stint in Salt Lake City.

The signing was a long time coming, and was held up strictly because of visa purposes, according to The Courier.

The Penn State star played in 69 games throughout his time as a Nittany Lion, recording 32 points and leading the team as a team captain from 2019-2022.

He picked up several accolades playing midfield, such as All-Big Ten Second Team, and third-team All-America status from United Soccer Coaches in his last season in Happy Valley.

