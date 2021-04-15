Penn State continued its winning ways in an effortless manner once more Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions topped Michigan at home in another landslide victory, this time coming by a three goal margin in a 4-1 win.

The blue and white had a lot of opportunities to score throughout the match and notched an even two goals in the first and second halves, respectively.

In 2019, Penn State also matched up against the Wolverines but fell in a 1-0 squeaker.

On Wednesday, the squad entered the field of play with determination on its mind.

“[Wednesday] was about getting to the finals,” coach Jeff Cook said. “I told the guys it is a really difficult game psychologically because you are so desperate to get to that next game. I thought the guys handled it really well.”

Throughout the tournament, games have come at roughly four day intervals, which means that there has not been a lot of time for rest and preparation. However, the Nittany Lions have developed a routine to potentially combat their time constraints.

“It is going to be a rapid recovery and a lot of film work,” Cook said. “We are going to be smart and understand that we have to be ready on Saturday.”

Redshirt senior Pierre Reedy explained how confident the team has become after each game that has resulted in a win.

“I think it is our competitive nature and the depth in our squad that allows us all to be fresh every game,” Reedy said. “I think it is proving on the field.”

Reedy explained how challenging it can be to turn around and recover from a game in such a short amount of time before heading onto the next encounter with a Big Ten foe.

“It is tough to get a lot of playing time before these games, so we just had our normal pre-match training sessions,” Reedy said. “We just stuck to what we have been doing all season and it has been working out.”

Cook believes his team deserved the win because it demonstrated the consistent approach to play it has showcased all season long.

The program’s leader believed he spoke for the team when articulating despite unfavorable circumstances in terms of time, the Nittany Lions are ready for the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Saturday at Indiana.

“I am looking forward to that now,” Cook said. “I am extremely proud of our team the way they have gone about their play mentality and their unity throughout the season.”

Cook explained how the team has embraced a “one team mentality” because the players are not focusing on how many goals they are scoring individually, but whether they are helping the team as a whole.

“It is about Penn State men’s soccer advancing and moving forward in the season,” Cook said. “I really appreciate that team first mentality.”

Now with double-digit games under its belt in the spring, the blue and white is ready for what could be its last matchup against a Big Ten team this season in the top-seeded Hoosiers.

“We have played 10 games now,” Cook said. “Let’s keep doing what we’re good at and keep pressing forward.”

