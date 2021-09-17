Penn State kicked off the Big Ten part of its schedule in style with a 2-1 comeback victory over Northwestern in the ninth annual Mack Brady Match.

Northwestern took an early 1-0 advantage in the matchup, scoring a goal in the 12th minute.

It was the fifth consecutive game that Penn State had surrendered the first goal of the match, something head coach Jeff Cook said he believes is due to a lack of attention to detail.

“We made a couple mistakes, I always tell the guys that usually when goals are scored it's normally because three mistakes in a row were made which leads to really dangerous chances,” Cook said. “I think we have to get out of that habit.”

Cook also said part of the team’s inability to start fast could be attributed to the high expectations it had entering the season.

“For me, what we've got to work through a little bit is that it's the first time we've really had expectations on us,” Cook said. “We were picked to come in second in the Big Ten and were nationally ranked in the preseason, and I think that kind of thing can make you cautious when you react to that kind of stuff.”

The Nittany Lions would remain scoreless for the remainder of the half, but the Wildcats lead would not survive the first five minutes out of halftime.

Junior Forward Liam Butts scored a rocket of a goal from about the 18-yard line only 19 seconds into the second half, bringing the offense to life.

Butts would score another just a few minutes later, giving the blue and white a lead it would not surrender for the rest of the game.

Cook was very pleased with the numerous chances his team created throughout the game, even though it wasn’t able to capitalize on all of them.

“I thought some of our attacking play was absolutely first class with two good goals to go in front,” Cook said. “If there's a frustration on the night it's clearly not finishing more of the chances that we did create, which obviously makes the game more interesting knowing you’re going to get some pushback from your opponent.”

Penn State controlled possession for nearly the entire second half, only allowing Northwestern select scoring opportunities while the Nittany Lions pushed toward the goal relentlessly.

Butts spoke after the game about the team’s ability to stay calm and play its style even when staring at an early deficit.

“Jeff does a very good job of trying to keep us calm, and I think it helps knowing we have a quality team all around,” Butts said. “It's really just taking the time and telling ourselves we got this. When we slow it down like that it really helps us and it makes it easier to score goals when you're not rushing and you're calm.”

Butts has come up huge for the Nittany Lions multiple times this year, as all of his four goals have either tied the game or given Penn State the lead.

While Butts was certainly pleased with his performance, he credited his teammates and the diverse attack of the offense for making the squad successful.

The blue and white had a total of 24 shots, and despite only placing six on goal, were very effective in making the Wildcats’ goalkeeper work.

“I've had my days the last few games, but Danny [Bloyou] might come out and score a hattrick next game or Peter [Mangione] might come on,” Butts said. “I just think we have so many dangerous weapons that it doesn't really matter who it is, it's just about being in the right position and executing at the right time.”

