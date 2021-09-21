Penn State dominated at Jeffrey Field Tuesday night, coming out with a 4-0, shutout victory against Villanova.

The blue and white had another slippery game in the rain but were still able to prevail and work hard.

Sophomore midfielder and forward Peter Mangione had a hat trick and scored three out of the four goals for Penn State with junior midfielder Andrew Privett tallying the other.

Despite playing in the downpour, and falling multiple times, Mangione explained how the team enjoys playing in the rain.

“It just makes the pitch a little bit more like we can move the ball and we noticed that tonight our ball speed was really good,” Mangione said.

Playing in the rain on Jeffrey Field reminded the team of its match against Syracuse where it also played in the rain and won in a shutout of 3-0.

The lineup was different this game as head coach Jeff Cook played redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Owen Elliott and freshman midfielder Sean Bettenhausen.

The main starter in goal is junior Kris Shakes, and Elliott has not played in goal since the season opener game against George Mason.

“We have a great group of goalkeepers, and Owen is playing, and performing, well in training, and we felt he deserved an opportunity to get into the match,” Cook said.

Elliott backed up the team's confidence and faith in him with a solid performance against Villanova and had an outstanding two saves in a row.

“One of the pivotal moments of the match was early on in the second half when Elliott made a double save on a corner kick and it kept our two goal lead,” Cook said.

Cook also noted that all across the field the blue and white need to step up and contribute.

“Across the field positions we just have to make sure that everyone knows that the next guy who’s in is going to be ready to step up and perform at a high level,” Cook said.

Another player who has seen some action recently has been Bettenhausen.

Bettenhausen has been a top notch soccer player and helps carry the ball into dangerous sports by playing bravely, according to Cook.

“He comes in and he gives us energy on the ball,” Cook said. “I think what Sean needs, like any new member of a team, is just more experience and more familiarity with the group.”

Another key player during this match outside of Mangione and Privett was redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy.

Reedy is one of the captains of the team this season as well as last season.

In the previous campaign he played, and started, in all of the games and scored two game-winning goals.

“I thought Pierre had one of his most outstanding games of the season,” Cook said. “You can always rely on Pierre for his hard work and energy and commitment on the team.”

Cook said that Reedy’s quality of his technical execution was really great.

Redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg also stepped up against the Wildcats as he blocked and defended the net and helped boot the ball upfield.

Cook also pointed out senior midfielder Seth Kuhn’s positive performance.

“It is great when you can start to think about multiple guys who are playing at a really high level and that is what we’re going to need to get through this challenging schedule,” Cook said.

In the upcoming schedule, the Nittany Lions face multiple Big Ten teams in a row.

Cook said that this was a great night on Jeffrey Field and he is delighted with the performance of his players.

After Elliott had the two saves in a row, it seemed as though the team overcame a little bit of its sluggish start to the second half.

Cook thought that his players looked threatening and created a lot of good chances and opportunities.

“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of teamwork and a lot of quality performances so I am really pleased with how things went tonight.” Cook said. “I thought the way that we held the game was really encouraging.”

