A former Penn State coach is calling it quits after 44 years.

Omaha coach Bob Warming announced his retirement on June 2 after winning 485 games in his career.

Warming was the top dog in Happy Valley from 2010-17, coaching the team to two Big Ten Tournament championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances before briefly retiring in 2017.

After coming out of retirement to coach at Omaha, he guided the Mavericks to its first NCAA Tournament win ever against No. 23 UNC-Greensboro in 2020.

