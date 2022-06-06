A former Penn State coach is calling it quits after 44 years.

Omaha coach Bob Warming announced his retirement on June 2 after winning 485 games in his career.

After 44 seasons, head men's soccer coach Bob Warming announces his retirement concluding one legendary career.Thank you, Bob. Though leaving the sideline, your legacy will be felt for years to come.📰https://t.co/DyfwcEViWi#EveryoneForOmaha | #OmahaMSOC pic.twitter.com/zsmcoLDulA — Omaha Men's Soccer (@OmahaMSOC) June 2, 2022

Warming was the top dog in Happy Valley from 2010-17, coaching the team to two Big Ten Tournament championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances before briefly retiring in 2017.

After coming out of retirement to coach at Omaha, he guided the Mavericks to its first NCAA Tournament win ever against No. 23 UNC-Greensboro in 2020.

