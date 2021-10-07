Penn State coach Jeff Cook first joined the Nittany Lions in 2018 and is entering his fourth year with the program.

During Cook's first season for the blue and white in 2018, he led the team to a 6-9-2 record.

Then, on Jan. 2, 2018, he was named the 12th head coach of Penn State’s soccer succeeding Bob Warming as the leader of the program.

Cook has enjoyed a successful spell in Happy Valley thus far and got to celebrate his 200th career win as a collegiate head coach on Feb. 23, when the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers 2-1 last season.

Last season, the blue and white were ranked No. 11, which marked the program’s highest end-of-season ranking since 2005 when they ranked No.13 and had a record of 13-8-2.

Cook had coached at a few other programs prior to becoming a Nittany Lion in 2018, as he had 27 years of coaching experience before coming to University Park.

Cook was the Union’s United Soccer League first assistant coach for its affiliate and development team, Bethlehem Steel FC, and additionally had experience coaching at the Philadelphia Union Academy.

From 2001-2012, Cook spent his time as the head coach for Dartmouth, where he led the school to five Ivy League Championships and seven NCAA Tournaments.

Cook explained while he was with the Philadelphia Union Academy, he was not anticipating a new move, whether it was to college or anywhere else.

However, after some time and thought, Cook applied for the Penn State coaching position.

“I was fortunate enough to be considered part of the hiring process and ultimately was offered the job,” Cook said. “When it came time for the interview, I just loved the energy, I loved the culture of this University and I thought that this was a wonderful opportunity.”

Currently, Cook’s squad is performing well and has a record of 7-3-1.

Cook said that he does not have just one favorite memory as a coach, but rather his favorite moment every season is watching the team reach its potential.

“I don't think we have gotten there yet so I hope our best moment is to come,” Cook said.

He said that he enjoys watching the Nittany Lions grow as a team and reach their goals.

However, despite the squad’s on-field success, off the field, it has been incredibly difficult to navigate through this pandemic Cook said.

“I think there have been some things behind the scenes that have been tremendously challenging during COVID,” Cook said. “Unfortunately, we’re not through it, we have to keep going and we have to keep everyone’s well being.”

Despite the difficulties, Cook noted how proud he is of the university and the athletic department for navigating through the pandemic.

“We have got to do what is necessary to keep everyone healthy, so we can hopefully, one day, emerge and stop seeing so much illness and so much death as a result of COVID-19,” Cook said.

To make sure that the blue and white stay healthy, fit and strong, Cook said they have been more composed and more concentrated.

“A lot of the work we’ve been doing is on recovery and on building up our durability through appropriate training to get the guys ready to play,” Cook said.

