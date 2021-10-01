After playing nine games this season and ahead of its second Big Ten opponent of the year, Penn State finds itself sitting with a record of 5-3-1.

The blue and white’s record doesn’t look exactly how it did last year at this point in the season, however, the team has shown its grit and determination in earning its wins and losses, despite its competitive schedule.

Although Penn State has three losses to its name, the team has made sure not to play down to its competition and fall to beatable opponents.

That being said, some of the team’s losses, including defeats against Princeton, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, might have ended differently if it were not for critical mistakes being made.

Two of the three losses that the blue and white have endured have come from teams that are all currently ranked, with Pittsburgh sitting at No. 16 and West Virginia sitting at No. 3.

The team’s loss to Princeton was a surprise to Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have not only played a higher caliber schedule up to this point but also have a better record than the Tigers.

Here are the key statistics that separate Penn State from its opponents in its defining losses this season.

Goal scoring

One area in which Penn State has excelled is scoring, putting up a total of 16 goals in nine games, giving it an average goal-per-game tally of 1.78.

The blue and white is also putting up a 0.137 shot percentage on a total of 13 shots per game.

West Virginia edges out Penn State in goal-scoring, putting 17 balls into the back of the net in eight games.

The Mountaineers not only top Penn State in total goals scored, but they also score more goals per game at 2.13 and have a higher shot percentage at 0.159.

Coming in at No. 16, Pittsburgh sits just above West Virginia, scoring 19 goals in eight games and beating out West Virginia with a higher goal per game average at 2.38.

The Panthers are able to obtain the best goals-per-game percentage thanks to junior midfielder Veljko Petkovic who has scored a team-leading five goals this season.

Finally, Princeton comes in at dead last in goals scored among Penn State’s other losses with eight goals in seven games.

Its 1.14 goals scored per game is a key factor in why Princeton currently sits with a record of 3-4.

Schedules

A big help in having a good season comes with having an easy schedule, and none of the teams on this list have had cakewalks.

Although teams have had certain games that are automatic wins, other games during the season are marked with a red X on the calendar, making everyone understand how important that game is.

Most of those big contests on the calendar are games against ranked teams, and each of the three losses that Penn State has endured has come from a team that has played against at least one ranked side.

Princeton only played now-No. 24 Rutgers, not only to open the season but to start off the season with a loss.

Pitt has also only played one match against a ranked team, and that was now-No. 3 West Virginia.

Losing to the Mountaineers was the Panthers’ first loss of the season — one of three losses Pitt endured so far throughout its 5-3 campaign.

Penn State has faced more ranked teams than any of the squads it has lost to down the stretch of this season.

Two of those ranked opponents just so happened to take down the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white had a key player, junior defender Jalen Watson, sent off in its match against West Virginia, allowing the Mountaineers to put up three goals on Penn State’s for a victory.

The Nittany Lions put up a better fight against Pittsburgh but still ended up losing in a tough battle where the Panthers scored an early goal in a 1-0 defeat for Penn State.

The team that conquered the hardest opponent on its schedule so far is West Virginia.

The Mountaineers have also played three ranked teams — No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 17 Penn State and No. 6 Marshall.

West Virginia grinded out victories over the Nittany Lions and the Panthers before drawing reigning national champions Marshall 2-2 after two periods of overtime.

Head coaching

Head coaching is maybe the most underrated and crucial role on the team that is just as, if not more, important than the players on the field.

Penn State has a strong leader on the sidelines in Jeff Cook.

Cook is heading into his fourth year with the team coming off a tremendous season that brought the blue and white to the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Having a coach be able to keep the team resilient, whether it is physically or mentally, during a crazy season like spring 2021 is what every team needs in a coach.

Another side with a strong leader standing on the sideline is Pitt with coach Jay Vidovich.

Vidovich has been coaching the team since December 2015 and has also had some recent success.

Just last season, Vidovich led his team to the winningest season in school history with 16 wins, along with the team’s first-ever NCAA College Cup match.

West Virginia brings back one of its former players into its head coaching position in Dan Stratford.

Stratford had experience as a head coach before his current position at West Virginia, as he worked at the University of Charleston for two seasons.

With his first campaign coming during the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia went 6-3-1 last season.

Out of all the previous head coaches, none have held their tenure longer at the current school they coach for than Jim Barlow for Princeton.

Barlow has now completed 22 seasons with the Tigers and enters his 23rd hoping to improve on his long history with the program.

Princeton as a whole does not have a lot to cheer for when it comes to its soccer program. However, Barlow has brought the Tigers to two NCAA Tournaments in the last decade.

Despite Cook being one of the more successful and experienced coaches on this list, the Nittany Lions did not suffer from poor or inexperienced coaching in its losses to West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Princeton.

