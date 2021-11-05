Men's Soccer vs. Northwestern

Award season continued for Penn State on Friday, as two players were named to the All-Big Ten first team and three were named to the All-Big Ten second team for their efforts in the 2021 regular season.

Sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione and redshirt fifth-year senior defender Brandon Hackenberg were both included on the All-Big Ten first team.

This is the first time in Mangione's collegiate career he has made an All-Big Ten team while it is the third time in a row Hackenberg has made the team.

Midfielders senior Seth Kuhn, junior Andrew Privett and redshirt senior Pierre Reedy were all named to the All-Big Ten second team as well.

This is the first time Privett has made an All-Big Ten team while this is the second straight year for both Kuhn and Reedy.

