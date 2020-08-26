Brought in to replace Bob Warming at the helm of Penn State’s men’s soccer program, head coach Jeff Cook delivered in his second game leading the Nittany Lions.

A game removed from falling victim to the University of Central Florida Black Knights in a 2-1 double overtime defeat, the Nittany Lions defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 1-0 on August 28, 2018. The victory was Cook’s first with Penn State after serving as an assistant coach with Bethlehem Steel FC the previous two years.

Both sides played to an even and scoreless first half as each team’s defense dominated. Penn State and Bowling Green each entered the latter 45 minutes with a shot-on-goal to its credit.

After 35 more scoreless minutes, then-redshirt senior defender Ryan Gallagher and then-sophomore forward Ethan Beckford connected with one another in the 80th minute to give the Nittany Lions the deciding and only goal of the match on a Tuesday evening at Jeffrey Field.

Despite a Penn State offsides call that halted momentum moments prior, the Nittany Lions quickly regained possession. Gallagher possessed from outside the top-right corner of the box and delivered the ball to Beckford who headed it into the back of the net.

“Ryan Gallagher and Ethan Beckford stepped up to make a really big play and we saw the game out,” Cook told GoPSUSports. “So I couldn’t be prouder of the guys and absolutely delighted to have our first win here at Penn State.”

It was one of two goals of Beckford's sophomore campaign. The Nittany Lions finished the season 6-9-2 in Cook’s first season leading the pride.

Now two years into his coaching tenure at Penn State, Cook helped the Nittany Lions double their win total from the 2018 season. Penn State finished a robust 12-4-3 and 6-1-1 in conference play, good for second in the Big Ten.

Unlike in 2018, the 2019 version of the Nittany Lions qualified for the NCAA tournament but lost in the opening round 3-2 to the Providence Friars.

