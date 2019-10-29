As No. 19 Penn State prepares for its final two-game stretch of the regular season, each minute will have postseason implications.

The Nittany Lions will welcome No. 22 Maryland for their first top-25 showdown this season at Jeffrey Field.

It will also be senior night, which means that the team will honor its four seniors for their loyalty and dedication to the program.

This senior class has seen and experienced ups and downs over the last few years, and it should be an emotional night as program cornerstones Aaron Molloy and Christian Sload will play their final regular season match in Happy Valley.

“They have welcomed and embraced the new players,” coach Jeff Cook said. “Whether it’s the guys who walk on, the freshman, or the transfers, we’ve become a family and that’s a great credit to the seniors.”

But that cannot distract the Nittany Lions from the task at hand, as this is one of the more important games of the season with the potential to shake up the Big Ten standings.

Penn State currently sits in second place with a game in hand and has 13 conference points on the year.

The team trails No. 10 ranked Indiana, who it lost to 3-1 earlier this year, by two points.

Maryland, however, is right behind the Nittany Lions with 11 points and will look to move ahead with a road win.

Penn State is aware of how much is on the line here, and although Cook has no experience with the Nittany Lions in a postseason run, he seems confident that his players can remain cool with the high stakes of these matches.

“We put our players in challenging environments,” Cook said. “As the games get increasingly important, when you are starting to talk about potentially qualifying for the NCAA tournament, positioning for the Big Ten tournamnent and competing for a championship, you have to stay really aggressive and just concentrate on the quality of the performance.“