Penn State men's soccer coach Jeff Cook announced that Aaron Molloy and Pierre Reedy will serve as team captains for the upcoming season.

Molloy and Reedy were awarded with Big Ten Preseason Honors earlier in the week as well.

Molloy provided two goals and two assists in 15 appearances and was voted onto the Second Team All-Big Ten last year for the Nittany Lions, as he has solidified himself in the midfield with creating chances and controlling the game.

Reedy will see the pitch for the first time since his 2016 freshman season, as he has missed the previous two seasons due to injury.

Reedy was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team that year, to go along with his 18 starts for Penn State.

Penn State opens up its season with No. 5 Stanford on Friday, Aug. 30 at Jeffrey Field at 7 p.m.