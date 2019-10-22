After becoming ranked for the first time in four years, Penn State looked to live up to its ranking in Tuesday’s match at home against James Madison.

Ultimately though, due to excess fog and concerns about player safety and visibility, the game was called in the 71st minute and Penn State was awarded a draw.

The 8-2-3 Nittany Lions came in at No. 19 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll swapping places with the Dukes as they came into the match having lost their No. 19 status after being shutout in two straight games against No. 1 Virginia and UNCW.

Penn State came out strong controlling most of the possession and scoring chances but saw no success.

Despite the dominant start though, James Madison got on the board first in the 17th minute.

The Nittany Lions continued to apply pressure creating prime scoring chances but couldn’t seem to find the back net.

Frustration was perhaps setting in for the Nittany Lions until senior midfielder Aaron Molloy came through with his team-leading seventh goal in the 42nd minute to even it all up before half.

The second half started off quietly as both teams looked to pull ahead. Andrew Privett hit the post for the Nittany Lions and lead scorer Ferriol was denied by senior goalkeeper Josh Levine.

At the midpoint of the second half, a blanket of fog began to cover the field making visibility a challenge for the players. Eventually in the 71st minute the referees finally decided to stop the match and give Penn State the draw.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Aaron Molloy continues to lead Penn State’s midfield

Molloy has become the difference maker for the Nittany Lions as he scored the team’s first goal of the night and earning two weekly awards.

He anchored the play in the Nittany Lions midfield and continues to set the tone for his team.

Molloy will likely continue to be a deciding factor for Penn State on the road to the Big Ten tournament.

The Irish-born senior is coming off of a week where he was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance last week and seems poised to continue to his success.

Defending the counter attack

Penn State’s defense looked strong for the first few minutes of the game but allowed a quick James Madison goal seemingly out of nowhere.

The Dukes continued to play aggressively on defense and fast on attack and were able to generate numerous scoring chances while the Nittany Lions were still recovering.

Penn State’s defense looked strong throughout the match only allowing one goal and three shots while goalkeeper Levine started for the first time in two games and an impressive save on a dangerous Duke’s freekick.

Levine had a quiet night, recording two saves on three shots after freshman goalkeeper Kris Shakes started in the last two wins, only allowing two goals.

Everyone getting involved on offense

The Nittany Lions were a force on offense tallying 14 shots from eight different players despite the game ending early.

Even the defense was getting involved as junior defender Dax Hoffman recorded an assist on the Nittany Lions’ lone goal. Furthermore, defensemen Alex Stevenson and Jalen both recorded a shot on goal and numerous crosses into the box.

Penn State will look to continue its offensive success and participation against Appalachian State this Friday.