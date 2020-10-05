How Penn State men's soccer's Brandon Hackenberg is carving his own path at Penn State

To outsiders, Palmyra, Virginia, is little more than a town of around 100 people.

And despite its small size, it's home to one family whose members have risen from a tiny, obscure town to become athletic stars at some of the country's preeminent Division I schools.

The central Virginia hamlet is home to the Hackenberg family, whose six members either currently play or played Division I sports.

Included in the bunch are redshirt senior soccer player Brandon Hackenberg and his brother Christian, a former Penn State quarterback and second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

This pair of Nittany Lions, as well as their younger brothers — Adam, who plays baseball at Clemson and Drue, who is committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech next year — credit their sports-centered childhoods for showing them the route from small-town America to premier intercollegiate athletics.

“We were always competing with each other, whether it was basketball in our driveway, baseball in the front yard or whatever," Brandon told The Daily Collegian about growing up with one former, two current and one future Division I athlete in the same house. "It was a great environment to be in, and I think it definitely benefited all of us in the long term.”

Like his brothers, Brandon played multiple sports as a child including baseball, basketball and soccer.

In seventh grade, Brandon dropped baseball and basketball to focus on soccer, a sport he took more seriously at the advice of longtime University of Virginia men’s soccer coach George Gelnovatch.

Brandon played on a travel basketball team with Gelnovatch’s sons and got to spend a significant amount of time with the Virginia Cavaliers’ soccer team due to his relationship with the Gelnovatchs.

The exposure to high quality soccer helped convince Brandon to finally pursue a sport he had previously only played recreationally.

“I remember going to Virginia games and getting to go on the field after and being around some of the guys,” Brandon said. “At that age, it made me kind of really lean toward soccer more. I just fell in love with that environment.”

To outsiders, the freedom to pursue soccer instead of a sport like football may have seemed unlikely for Brandon.

Brandon’s dad Erick is a high school football coach and former University of Virginia quarterback. Like his father, Christian was the signal caller for three years at Penn State and threw for the second most passing yards in program history.

Yet, Christian said his parents, who both played college sports, never pressured him nor any of his brothers to pursue a certain sport or sports in general.

“The cool thing was, it was kind of organic,” Christian told the Collegian. “My parents never really pushed [sports] on us. They let us forge our own paths, and I think that was kind of special. They let us pick and they rolled with it and supported us in every way they could.”

While Christian and Brandon agreed their parents let them carve their own paths, once they dedicated themselves to their respective sports, there was little time for any of the Hackenberg children outside of academics and athletics.

“In terms of time consuming, I don’t remember a family vacation that we took,” Christian said. “The summer was always consumed with travel ball tournaments, football camps or whatever it was. We were on the go a lot.”

The two oldest Hackenberg children, Brandon and Christian are still separated by four years in age, but that never prevented Brandon from leaning on his big brother for advice.

“I consider him one of my role models in life because of everything he’s gone through and what he was able to accomplish [at Penn State],” Brandon said. “I’m just thankful and grateful for him. Our relationship is great, and it’s hopefully always going to be great.”

Brandon learned how to deal with adversity from his older brother, but recovering from serious injuries to his left knee were new experiences.

When he was 14 years old, Brandon tore his ACL and partially tore the lateral meniscus in his left leg.

A little more than a year later, Brandon tore his ACL again and completely tore his lateral meniscus in the same leg.

Both injuries were during primetime recruiting season for Division I schools.

Instead of showcasing his skills at soccer camps across the country, Brandon endured grueling rehabilitation programs early in his high school career.

“There were times where we were driving down to Richmond for treatment at 4:30 in the morning so he’d be back for school at 8, three to four days a week,” Erick said.

Brandon did heal and soon after drew the attention of schools like Penn State, where Christian was leading the Nittany Lions’ offense every fall Saturday.

However, Christian did not necessarily want his younger brother to follow him north to Happy Valley.

“I pushed him to go to Virginia, just because I didn’t want him to have to come to school, following me and my legacy there,” Christian said. “I wanted him to have a place where he could go and it could be his own thing.”

Erick agreed with Christian’s perspective and said he wanted Brandon to be “successful and have his own identity” at a different university.

And originally, Brandon was in agreement.

He had long had his eyes set on attending Virginia, in part due to his relationship with Gelnovatch.

But after visiting Penn State for home football games and hanging out with Christian, Brandon said Penn State opened him up to “what else was out there” in terms of schools.

"I was always leaning toward Virginia — if I were to get that offer, I was going to go there," Brandon said. "Christian came up here and obviously set the bar pretty high for all of us but then I [came up here and] wanted to accept that challenge."

In July of 2015, Brandon announced via Twitter he was indeed following his brother and coming to Penn State, a decision that has seemed to pay off.

Now a mainstay on the Nittany Lions’ backline, Brandon has escaped the potential shadow of his brother and emerged healthy from past injuries to his left knee.

“I look at him now and see where he is and I’m very proud from that perspective,” Erick said. “It has been a cool journey for him, and as a dad watching it unfold, I’m just super, super proud.”

Christian is equally as proud to see Brandon where he is today.

But for Brandon, he’s just happy to continue the Hackenberg legacy in sports that dates back to the days of backyard basketball and baseball, and is looking to raise the bar for his younger brothers.

“It’s been awesome, seeing first with Christian and then myself and then Adam and Drue, just what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Brandon said. “It’s pretty cool to be a part of this family. It’s something that I hold with me and take pride in.”

