In a cold and windy contest at Jeffrey Field, it seemed as if Penn State did enough to advance when it had a 2-0 lead.

But ultimately, Trevor Davack’s goal in the 94th minute was the deciding factor in Providence’s win over Penn State to give the Friars the 3-2 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the first half, Providence had three shots on goal compared to Penn State’s zero but it was nothing that Josh Levine couldn’t handle- at the time.

Early on, Penn State’s Liam Butts was slipped through on goal. However, the pass was just a bit too strong and Butts wasn’t able to corral it for a shot.

The Friars ramped up their attack towards the end of the half and showed to cause some problems for the Nittany Lions defense.

In what was a chippy contest, the winds died down a bit and the Friars were able to string together some opportunities, but it ultimately led to nothing.

The second half was a different story though for Penn State.

Aaron Molloy put the Nittany Lions on the board five minutes into the second half with a strong finish past the Providence goalie.

Four minutes later, Kyle May slotted one past the keeper after the ball favorably bounced to him inside the box.

Less than a minute after May’s goal, Penn State tried to play a one-two out of its own box, but Providence stomped on it, crossed it to the back post and scored an easy tap in.

In the 67th minute, Penn State’s Seth Kuhn was set-up perfectly inside the box off of a free kick, but the Providence keeper made a diving save, mid-air, to parry it away.

Liam Butts nearly put the game away in the 70th minute. Butts made a move past the defender and shot it towards the back post with his left foot, but the Friar’s goalkeeper parried it away, once again.

Gil Santos nearly equalized the game in the 71st minute for Providence, but his strike from inside the box barely went wide of Levine and the post.

It appeared as if the Nittany Lions would hold on for a victory, but the Friars didn’t let up their fight.

Providence’s Tiago Mendonca tied the game with four minutes remaining in regulation, as Penn State blew a 2-0 second half lead with

Neither side could find the game-winner in the final minutes and the two headed to overtime.

Levine was forced to make a save, just two minutes into the first overtime, as the Friars come out firing.

Ultimately, Providence’s Trevor Davack found the game-winner four minutes in, merely feet away from Levine.

Penn State’s season ends on a two-game losing streak, but finished the season with a 12-4-3 record, the program's best since 2014.