Penn State men’s soccer program started in 1911 and has produced a wealth of exceptional players in the last century and change.

There have been nearly 100 Nittany Lions to be named either All-Americans or All-Big Ten first team selections, yet only 11 could crack Penn State’s all-time starting lineup.

After a deep dive through the men’s soccer record books, here are 11 of the best to sport the blue and white for the Nittany Lions.

Andrew Wolverton, goalkeeper

In four years in net for the Nittany Lions, Wolverton produced the type of defensive consistency coaches can often only dream of. For three consecutive seasons, Wolverton produced goals against average (GAA) totals below one goal a game.

His career GAA of 0.80 ranks second in program history, and his 32 shutouts top the leaderboard.

The 6-foot-6 keeper from Atlanta, Ga. was also a two-time All-Big Ten second team selection, as well as the 2013 Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.

Matt Bahr, left back

One of two Bahrs to be featured on this list, Matt played both professional football and soccer after his playing careers in both sports at Penn State.

Prior to trying his hand at kicking in the NFL or defending for the Colorado Caribous, Bahr was a standout defender for the Nittany Lions. In 1977, Bahr won the Bill Jeffrey award, which is given to the team’s most valuable player every year.

Andres Casais, center back

A solid all-around defender, Casais hit his stride in his junior season. Casais was named to 2009’s All-Big Ten first team for his defensive contributions.

In addition to being a successful defender on the pitch, Casais excelled in the classroom. A three time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Casais majored in energy, business and finance during his time at University Park.

Brandon Hackenberg, center back

Entering his redshirt senior season, Hackenberg has already played in 45 games for the Nittany Lions, including 36 starts from the backline. Hackenberg has contributed to 12 shutouts, and in 2019 Hackenberg earned first team All-Big Ten honors for the first time in his career.

The brother of former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the younger Hackenberg has made a name for himself as a stout defender for coach Jeff Cook’s current Nittany Lion squad.

Lou Karbiener, right back

Perhaps the most explosive offensive threat to play on the Nittany Lions’ backline, Karbiener was a rare commodity throughout his Penn State tenure. Winner of the Bill Jeffrey award in 1982, Karbiener recorded 18 assists in his Penn State career as a defender.

In 1982, Karbiener recorded eight assists as a defender. While his statistics indicate he was more of a facilitator than a finisher, Karbiener was an invaluable commodity for the Nittany Lions.

Chris Bahr, midfielder

A three-time All American soccer player, Bahr was a nationally recognized talent for the Nittany Lions. Bahr won the Bill Jeffrey award in 1974 and ranks sixth in program history for goals with 45, despite playing as a midfielder and not a forward.

Bahr also notched 22 assists for the Nittany Lions, which gave him a combined 112 points throughout his Penn State career, good for fourth place in program history.

Matheus Braga, midfielder

The program and Big Ten’s record holder for most assists in a season with 17, Braga knew how to set up great scoring opportunities for his teammates throughout his time at Penn State.

Praga sits tied for fourth in program history with 28 assists, but his 2010 season alone was enough to place him among the program’s greats in the record books.

Praga earned first team All-Big Ten honors in both 2009 and 2010.

Aaron Molloy, midfielder

Despite starting his collegiate career at a different university, Molloy made the most of his three years at Penn State. After his freshman season at Keiser University, Molloy made the transition to University Park and steadily improved every year to become a professional-caliber soccer player.

Molloy’s sophomore and junior seasons were relatively quiet, but the marked improvement in his game senior year is what catapulted Molloy into a professional career. From the midfield, Molloy notched 24 points on nine goals and six assists, which were the most by a Penn State player in five seasons.

Shortly after his senior season, Molloy was drafted in the 2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers. He currently plays for Portland Timbers 2, the organization’s second division team.

Derek Potteiger, midfielder

Potteiger was a two-time All-American during his time at Penn State. As a Nittany Lion, Potteiger was selected to the All-Big Ten team four times and served as the team’s captain three times.

Potteiger was a clutch player for the Nittany Lions, tying for the program record by scoring seven game-winning goals in the 2000 season. During his stellar 2000 season, like many of the players on this list, Potteiger won that season’s Bill Jeffrey award.

Corey Hertzog, forward

In terms of goal scoring ability, few compare to Hertzog. Fourth in Penn State history for single season scoring with 20 goals, Hertzog’s 2010 season also ranks second for points in a season with 46.

Between 2008 and 2010, Hertzog notched 33 goals and 14 points. In 2010, Hertzog was named to the NSCAA All-America second team, and he also won the Bill Jeffrey award.

Chad Severs, forward

Equally prolific at putting shots past the keeper as Hertzog, Severs is tied for sixth on the Penn State leaderboard for single-season scoring with 17 goals in 2002. Like Potteiger, Severs’ 2002 season included seven game-winning goals.

Severs was also named to the All-Big Ten first team in 2002 for his goal scoring efforts. Severs won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in 2001, and he scored 38 goals over his time at University Park.

