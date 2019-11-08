At the conclusion of one of the most successful regular seasons in program history, several Penn State men’s soccer players have been named All-Big Ten selections.

Spearheading the trio of Nittany Lions receiving First-Team honors is senior midfielder Aaron Molloy, who registered an astounding eight goals and five assists throughout his sensational 2019 season.

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Molloy was unanimously selected as Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and also earned a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten nod from the conference’s coaches.

His eight goals this season tied freshman forward Liam Butts for the highest goal total on the team, while his 21 points are the most for an individual Nittany Lion since Chad Severs in 2003. The senior was a focal point and veteran leader of a talented young offense in his third and final year with the program.

Joining Molloy on the all-conference First Team are Butts and redshirt junior Brandon Hackenberg.

Hackenberg, a defender in his fourth season with the team, played a key role for the Nittany Lions’ backline all season, starting 15 games and netting one goal against Maryland.

Butts, a true freshman, had a phenomenal 2019 campaign as one of the most productive weapons on the offense, netting eight goals in 16 appearances, including 13 starts. The Georgia native is the first Nittany Lion freshman to make the All-Big Ten First Team in program history.

Cracking the All-Freshman roster are Butts, goalkeeper Kris Shakes and defender Jalen Watson. Shakes started eight games this season and finished without a single loss, making 34 saves and allowing six goals on the year. Watson played a key role for the defense and recorded one goal and two assists.

Defender Will Campbell, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, was honored with a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Campbell started all 16 games this season and recorded one assist.

All of these award recipients will look to make an impact when the Nittany Lions host Wisconsin this Sunday at Jeffrey Field for the quarterfinal match of the Big Ten tournament.