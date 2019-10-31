When Aaron Molloy made the decision to come to Penn State, he was forced to adapt to American culture.

In his four years at Penn State, he’s adjusted to America on and off the field, but he never forgot about where he came from and the traditions from Ireland.

One of those traditions is the passion his fellow Irish natives have for Halloween.

“I’m from Dublin and in a lot of different areas they collect a lot of wood in the weeks heading up to Halloween,” Molloy said. “We have a bonfire that night and all the kids would go out and get their candy and then sit around the bonfire afterwards.”

In Ireland, the bonfire was used as a way for the community to come together to fend off bad fortune and evil spirits. It’s also said that the embers from the fire were spread the next day across the fields to keep away bad luck for the Irish farmers.

Although there are similarities between Halloween in America and Ireland, Americans may not understand the true meaning behind it holiday, such as why they dress up.

Halloween originated in Ireland over a thousand years ago, when the Celts celebrated Samhain. Its main purpose was to mark the end of summer and the beginning of winter months.

During the eight century, the Catholic Church recognized November 1st as All Saints Day, also known as All Hallows. Therefore, the 31st of October represents ‘Hallows Eve’, present day known as Halloween.

Every year, children of all ages dress up as something out of the ordinary, such as witches, ghosts, etc.

However, there’s a significance to their popularity.

This tradition dates back to the Celtic Druids in which they disguised themselves as devils and spirits to blend in with them, just in case they came across one during Halloween night.

Before kids head out for trick-or-treating, it’s common to eat an Irish dish called Colcannon. This consists of boiled potatoes, raw onions and curly kale, which is a type of cabbage.

There’s a catch to it though. Sometimes, coins would be placed in the dish for the kids to find. For other, rings were placed in them and whoever finds the ring is bound to be married within the year.

On Halloween night, after trick-or-treating is over, it’s common for American kids to play games at a party or play manhunt in their neighborhood.

In Ireland, one traditional game called that’s played is called ‘snap apple’. An apple is suspended on a string and children and children try to take a bite out of the apple while they’re blindfolded.

For Molloy, Halloween while growing up was just a great time to gather with friends and family.

“It’s pretty traditional that way, with my life growing up,” Molloy said. “It’s pretty fun.”