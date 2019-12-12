Penn State midfielder and co-captain Aaron Molloy has been named a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the 2019 season.

Molloy was selected to the second team and it is the first time that a Nittany Lion has received an All-American nod since 2010.

In addition to this honor, the Dublin, Ireland native has already been chosen on the All-Big Ten first-team and is First Team All-North Region member.

Molloy also took home Big Ten Midfielder of the Year honors in 2019 after posting 24 points this year on nine goals and six assists.

During his remarkable run, the senior Nittany Lion led the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

“He never stops,” coach Jeff Cook said of Molloy during the year. “The ground he covers is so impressive and we are just so proud of his performance this season.”