Penn State senior Christian Sload has received Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after his clutch play in the Nittany Lions’ victories last week.

In the two games against Maryland and Rutgers, Sload was able to get the game-winner for Penn State which helped propel them to a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament and the No. 13 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Sload got off to a hot start this season but cooled off as fellow forward Liam Butts stole the show on offense for quite a while.

But now, it seems that Sload is back contributing to the team in a big way and with the scoring threats of him, Butts and Aaron Molloy, the Penn State attack will look to make noise in the postseason.

Sload and the rest of the Nittany Lions will host their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Sunday against Wisconsin as the team is in search of its first conference title since 2005.