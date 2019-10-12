Penn State seems to have hit its stride.

The Nittany Lions needed a win on Saturday night against Northwestern to reach last year's six-win clip, and thanks to one of their young strikers, the Nittany Lions are well on their way to eclipsing last year's win total.

Freshman Liam Butts stepped up to the plate offering two goals including an overtime winner in the process.

Butts' second OT winner of the season gave Penn State the 3-2 win and pushed the Nittany Lions to 6-2-2 on the season.

Northwestern came into the match 5-6-1 overall but winless in their last four, while the Nittany Lions came off their first loss in seven matches.

Penn State found success in the competition early by pressing high on Northwestern’s defensive line.

Its strategy proved effective as a desperation tackle from the Wildcats lead to a Northwestern red card, leaving the Wildcats down a man with ample time remaining.

Despite being a man down, Northwestern scored first and took the Nittany Lions down to the wire, finishing regulation tied at two. The Penn State offense struck the final blow, however, as Liam Butts scored the game-winner in overtime.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

The man advantage

Similar to their last match, a breakaway drew a red card early in the first half, except this time it favored the Nittany Lions.

Northwestern quickly slid into a defensive shell, after defender Julian Zighelboim tripped up Liam Butts on the breakaway.

The Wildcats kept most of their men behind their own midline, tried to capitalize on the counter-attack and possess the ball away from the Nittany Lions. This deterred much of the Penn State attack and patience.

The man advantage seemed to be non-existent for Penn State as Northwestern was able to not only keep them to two goals in regulation but also scored twice itself, taking the match to overtime.

Although the Nittany Lions were able to pull ahead, their frustration was visible throughout the match as they were unable to convert on multiple scoring opportunities.

Defensive concentration was key

Penn State’s defense allowed only two shots on goal, though Northwestern was able to capitalize on both.

Frustrated by the Northwestern defensive shell and lack of offensive action, Penn State became slightly careless, allowing two small errors to result in two Northwestern goals while playing an otherwise clean game.

The absence of senior center-back Brandon Hackenberg might have also played a role in some of the errors, as one of Penn State's main signal callers and catalysts to get things started wasn't available tonight and thus couldn't captain the defense.

Liam Butts continues to impress

The freshman phenom made his presence felt all over the pitch in Saturday’s matchup, drawing a red card early slotting two goals including the overtime winner once again proving himself in Big Ten play.

His speed was evident from the kickoff, getting in behind Northwestern’s defense and forcing a red card ejection.

Butts went on to finish two balls in the box, to lead his squad to a victory over a stingy Wildcat defense.