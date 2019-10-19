Penn State got the ball rolling early and never looked back in its weekend trip to Madison.

The Nittany Lions stayed undefeated on the road with a 2-1 victory over conference foe Wisconsin.

Penn State was the first to strike, and it did so early on.

The pair of Jalen Watson and Callum Pritchatt outran the pursuing defenders to hook up for the game’s first score 14 minutes in. Watson found his teammate on a cross into the box, and Pritchatt finished to put Penn State up 1-0.

Aside from the goal, opportunities were hard to come by for either team. Andrew Privett had a brief chance on a breakaway, but a slide tackle from Wisconsin’s goaltender put an end to his pursuit.

On Penn State’s side, goaltender Kris Shakes saved the Badgers’ best look up to that point 38 minutes in.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions at halftime.

The tight play on both sides continued in the second half. Eventually, though, Penn State struck again.

This time, Aaron Molloy found the back of the net off of a corner-kick rebound, extending the Nittany Lions’ lead to 2-0 at the 65th minute.

Wisconsin wouldn’t allow itself to be shut out in front of its home crowd, though.

In the 80th minute, the Badgers got on the board for the first time thanks to a goal by Inaki Iribarren to cut Penn State’s lead to just one. The score didn't lead to more, and Wisconsin's hopes at earning a point faded away as the clock ticked down.

Below are three observations from the Nittany Lions' eighth victory of the year:

Bucking the slow-starting trend

Penn State has not been known for its fast starts.

In their previous four meetings, the Nittany Lions’ earliest goal came at 27:18 in the game against Michigan State on Oct. 1. Since then, slow starts have seen Penn State struggle at times, costing the team a win over Indiana and nearly one over Northwestern as well.

That wasn’t the case against Wisconsin.

Thanks to an early goal from Pritchatt, the Nittany Lions were able to get things moving quickly, opening up a clear lane to victory.

Molloy’s hot streak continues

Molloy’s career year continued in Madison.

The senior midfielder extended his point streak to four-straight games when he notched his goal in the second half.

The streak began when Molloy scored Penn State’s lone goal against Indiana. He followed it up with one assist against Northwestern before a three-point day that saw him bury one goal and tally one assist as well.

Molloy met his previous Penn State career totals of five goals and two assists this season when he tallied one goal and one assist against Pitt.

The senior’s hot streak comes at the right time for the Nittany Lions, as tournament play is right around the corner.

Shakes stands tall

With the postseason on the horizon, coach Jeff Cook has shown no signs of picking one goaltender and sticking with him for the remainder of the year.

Josh Levine has started seven games, while Shakes has assumed the starting role in the other five, including the Wisconsin game.

Shakes’ start against the Badgers marked his second in a row. After allowing one goal and recording 10 saves in the home game against Pitt, he followed up with another solid outing.

Shakes faced 6 shots on goal and made 2 saves, standing tall for the majority of the night before a late breakdown.