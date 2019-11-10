With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Penn State has now entered win or go home territory.

Mistakes are no longer able to be fixed for the next game, because there’s a chance that there won’t be one, as one mistake can essentially be the end of the season and for coach Jeff Cook.

He took that into account in his side’s preparation for its matchup against Wisconsin in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten tournament.

“What we’re trying to do in the practice environment is just turn the pressure up a little bit and create those situations,” Cook said. “An example of that, one of the ways you can advance is through penalty-kick rounds. We hope we can win the games in the course of play because penalty shootouts are really challenging.”

However, Cook noted that despite preparing for these single-game eliminations, nothing can truly replicate those moments.

“You need to prepare for that but there’s nothing that you can do to prepare for the actual pressure of that reality,” Cook said. “We’ve been trying to prepare for that, should we need to go to penalties in the postseason, but then be confident and believe in ourselves if that moment comes in front of us.”

Cook and the Nittany Lions turned around a slow first half to break through with three goals in the second half and cruised into the semifinals.

While it may not have had to implement the tactics of a single-elimination game, such as going to penalty kicks, it’s about having the mindset and awareness surrounding the significance of every detail that could turn into those situations.

For Penn State, its win over Wisconsin was the first victory in the Big Ten tournament since its victory in the play-in game in 2015.

This year’s side has seen plenty of firsts. Even the upperclassmen haven’t been able to experience a deep postseason run in their time donning the blue and white.

On the other hand, Cook has been here before.

Before his days in Happy Valley, he spent 17 years at Dartmouth, winning five Ivy League championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances — including two appearances to the Sweet Sixteen.

Even before Dartmouth, he led Cincinnati in 1998 to its first NCAA tournament bid, including an upset over No. 1 SMU during the regular season.

“The biggest thing that I can say to our guys is how much we as a staff believe in them and they should believe in each other,” Cook said. “The message we have to the group is don’t change.”

While the games are only going to become more difficult and the stage is going to be brighter than ever, it’s about remaining humble and sticking true to Penn State’s identity.

We’ve been working now for three months to get to this stage, so we have to stick to what makes us a good team and difficult to play against,” Cook said. “That has to be next weekend or in an NCAA tournament game. Whenever it comes to us, we have to stay true to ourselves.”