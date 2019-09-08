Daniel Gonzalez’s goal in the second minute of the game set Penn State’s tone for the rest of the match and never looked back in its second win of the season.

Penn State tallied 12 shots and Shakes made four saves in the 2-0 win at Stetson.

After a fairly quiet first half from both sides, the game opened up a bit more in the second half with both sides creating more attacking chances for themselves.

Both teams came out on all cylinders in the second half, including a shot from Christian Sload that hit the post, but neither side was able to find the back until the closing minutes of the game.

Kyle Perno provided a late insurance goal in the 88th minute, his first career goal, and Penn State recorded its first shutout of the season.

Here are a few takeaways from today’s match.

Penn State handled the early goal well, not allowing Stetson to find the equalizer

Getting that early goal can lift the weight off a team’s shoulders, but it can also be detrimental at times too.

After scoring in the second minute, it’s strenuous to sustain that lead for 88 straight minutes and Penn State was able to handle that by allowing four shots on goal.

Earning a shutout on the road is something the defense and goalie will always take pride in.

Despite the shutout, Penn State struggled with limiting corner kicks

Penn State allowed eight corners, in which can be considered a knock against the team’s collective effort.

Against the elite teams, Penn State will be punished with providing as many corners as it did today.

While Penn State had seven corner kicks itself, allowing an opponent to have a plethora of corners is not something that the backline looks forward to dealing with in a match.

Christian Sload makes his presence in the match known once again

Sload almost found his third goal of the season in as many games, but he did earn his first assist of the season.

Sload had three career goals heading into the season and has already surpassed his personal best for goals in a season.

With a combination of youth and experience in Butts and Sload, the two can become the one-two punch for the Nittany Lions this season moving forward in creating goal scoring opportunities.

Penn State improves its record to 2-1-1 on the season and will return home on Friday for its matchup with Villanova at Jeffrey Field at 7 p.m.