After extending its unbeaten streak to six with a scoreless draw against Michigan, Penn State will look to keep its momentum going this week.

The Nittany Lions travel to East Lansing on Tuesday as they prepare to take on Michigan State.

This is not a game that Penn State can afford to lose with the Nittany Lions still looking to crack the top 25.

The Spartans have struggled mightily this season, as the team has just one win and scored only three goals in its first seven games.

But like any other sport, once Big Ten play gets underway, any team becomes a threat.

No. 22 Rutgers found this out the hard way as Michigan State matched its season goal total when it traveled into New Jersey last Friday, upsetting the Scarlet Knights 3-0 for its first win of the year.

The Spartans are coming off their biggest game of the season and will look to spoil Penn State’s hard-earned positioning in the national rankings just as they did for Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions have to ensure that they do not have a letdown, especially with the team sitting just outside of the top 25.

“Every game in the Big Ten is competitive,” coach Jeff Cook said, “It’s always a battle to the end.”

But with the pressure of trying to get into the United Soccer Coaches Poll, Penn State knows that remaining focused on the task at hand is a top priority at this point in the season.

“We focus on the things we can control,” goalkeeper Josh Levine said. “Our game plan and coming out and executing is what is most important.”

Levine and freshman keeper Kris Shakes have been phenomenal for the Nittany Lions so far this season as the program’s stellar goaltending has been crucial to the team’s success.

With the goalkeeping and the improved play of the attack featuring Christian Sload and Liam Butts, expect Penn State to make a statement in this matchup as it has a chance to look dominant against a younger and less talented conference opponent.