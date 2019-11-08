Before a crucial pair of games to end the regular season, it may have been expected that coach Jeff Cook would rely on his poised and experienced veteran personnel.

This includes junior goalkeeper Josh Levine, who has appeared in 31 games for the program over his three seasons in State College.

However, Cook has relied on many of his underclassmen all year, and it paid off again as Penn State finished off its season with two crucial victories.

Anyone who’s seen the Nittany Lions play this season shouldn’t be surprised that the second-year head coach is throwing his young talent into key situations — including freshman goalkeeper Kris Shakes, who has not only earned his time between the posts, but has also become a critical piece not just for the team’s future, but for its postseason run in 2019.

With two talented ‘keepers on the team in Shakes and the junior Levine, Cook often feels that he can rely on either shot-stopper depending on the situation or opponent.

Cook has even said that he wouldn’t rule out both playing in the same game if he feels that it can give the team a competitive advantage.

“I've even thought of playing them both in the same game,” Cook said. “I don’t think either one would represent a drop in our quality.”

Both goaltenders have lit up the Big Ten this year and posted some impressive numbers.

Each has started eight games and own impressive records but Shakes has simply been a force for the Nittany Lions.

The Sunrise, Florida, native, is an impressive 8-0 this season — including Penn State’s last three games of the year — and made a tremendous save to keep the score 0-0 in the Nittany Lions’ season finale against Rutgers.

Looking solely at the numbers right now, Shakes seems like the obvious starting goaltender with his hot ending to the year.

But while Cook praises both goalies, he still has yet to name a starter for the opening playoff game against Wisconsin on Sunday, and has gone with that strategy throughout the regular season.

“Kris has made some incredible saves but they’ve both had incredible moments,” Cook said. “They are both just great goalkeepers.”

Shakes, a YSC academy product, has been mature about the situation through his freshman year and knows that having a goalie duo that can motivate each other will ultimately be beneficial as the team looks to continue its current seven-game unbeaten streak into the playoffs.

“The mentality is always to work hard, and we push each other in training no matter who gets the start,” Shakes said. “As long as I am doing well, he supports me, and as long as he is doing well I’ll support him.”

And while for some, it can be a tall mental task of not knowing when you’re going to get the start in net, for Penn State, it motivates both of them to stay on top of its game every chance it can get.

“The mentality stays the same and nothing needs to change,” Shakes said about not knowing when he is going to play. “The players on our team just push me to get better everyday.”

It will be intriguing to see who earns his ninth start of the season on Sunday, but whether it be Shakes or the veteran Levine, the Nittany Lions feel extremely comfortable with whoever may be back there.

“It’s a tough problem to have but I’m happy I have two great guys to choose from every night,” Cook said.