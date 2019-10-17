Penn State is currently on one of its best runs in recent memory.

With a 7-2-2 record and sitting at second place in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions have something special brewing over at Jeffrey Field.

So what’s the difference from last year — a 2018 season which resulted in six total wins and an 0-6-2 record on the road?

The simple answer is the young reinforcements of freshmen Liam Butts and Andrew Privett.

The pair are just part of the equation, but are certainly big ones as they’ve had a major impact on the success of this Penn State team, filling the void left by former attackers Jeremy Rafanello and Ethan Beckford, who forewent their eligibility for the professional ranks this past offseason.

A native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Butts has filled the stat sheet all season as he leads the Nittany Lions in both goals (five) and points (10).

Not only has Butts been finding the net, but he’s done so at the right times, changing the game for Penn State time and time again.

Four of Butts’ five goals have either tied the game or given the Nittany Lions the lead in 2019, so coming up big in a crucial spot hasn’t been a problem for the 18 year-old.

“It comes down to mentality,” coach Jeff Cook said. “The intensity and concentration is something that you just have to play with.”

Butts has also been a great change of pace at the striker position paired with senior forward Christian Sload, who has also seen some early success this season.

Sload and some of the other veterans, such as Pierre Reedy, have pushed Butts and have provided an example of how to compete in between the lines at the college ranks.

“I need to keep up,” Butts said. “I am a freshman but that means nothing, and I am just trying to keep up with them.”

Butts is a loud and outspoken personality with plenty of dance moves in the locker room.

Privett, meanwhile, is much more reserved off the field.

But once the first whistle blows and Penn State begins their fight each match, the much more shy and reserved Privett becomes one of the more outspoken members of the team.

Being one of the communicative leaders of the midfield and putting up the numbers to back it up is an impressive feat for another young star who has yet to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Although Privett has not lit up the stat sheet like Liam Butts has early on, his play has still been on point through the first 10 games of the season, chipping in important goals and assists in some key moments as well.

Just like Butts, the Fallston, Maryland, native deflects some of the success to the veteran core of the Nittany Lions and credits them with a lot of his early production.

He feels that the upperclassmen not only provided help with training and on the field activities, but just with getting used to campus and being welcomed into the family which is Penn State men’s soccer.

“We came in during the summer and right from the start all of the juniors and seniors are taking us under their wing” Privett said. “They wanted to hang out and get to know us as people

This has been a fundamental piece of the program since Jeff Cook’s arrival, making sure that the Nittany Lions are the best collective unit they can be.

With that value, the entire team believes that their teammates can carry them and each person can help assist in an effort to win night in and night out.

“We keep stressing that one of Penn State’s values is ‘One Team’,” Cook said, “Regardless of how long you've been here or how many games you've played, when the whistle blows it’s just one team against the other.”

The young core which includes other names such as Jalen Watson, Seth Kuhn and Kris Shakes will eventually go on to lead the program within the next few years and it is fair to say the stock on Penn State men’s soccer is only going up.

As the culture of this team continues to get stronger so will the results that it sees, first tasting the glory of victory with the early season winning it has experienced so far.

With Jeff Cook at the helm of this program and the youthful Nittany Lions continuing to answer all the doubts, expect an entertaining second half of the season with plenty of gritty play combined with clinical skill from both the youthful and veteran players on Penn State.

“Our resilience and determination are fantastic,” Cook says, “You see our depth and our quality and it comes down to character and we keep striving as a group which shows you the spirit about this team.”