Players, fans, and coaches alike were disappointed Tuesday night when Penn State’s pivotal nonconference match against James Madison was cut short due to the fog that covered the field.

Heavy rain poured down all day long in State College, culminating in a dark and hazy evening at Jeffrey Field, where the No. 19 Nittany Lions (8-2-2) were set to host the James Madison Dukes (9-5-2).

The two squads exchanged shots on the damp field in a rather intense contest, each team netting a goal in the first half.

The competitive atmosphere carried over into the second half of the match as well, but it appeared that Mother Nature had other plans.

As the first half expired, thick clouds of fog began to roll into the stadium, and within a half-hour, the entire field was consumed in a deep gray haze.

The referees allowed the game to continue until the 71st minute, when they halted play for a weather delay.

Officials discussed their options with both coaches for approximately 15 minutes until they ultimately decided to end the match as a 1-1 draw, as NCAA rules indicate that a game can be stopped due to weather concerns after 70 minutes of play.

Coach Jeff Cook offered some insight into the officials’ decision to cut the game short.

“Strange circumstances tonight, with the refs deciding that the conditions were unsafe,” he said. “Due to the fog they felt they couldn’t officiate the game and keep the players safe, and that’s why they decided to end the game.”

Cook indicated that his players wanted to continue playing, despite the impaired on-field visibility brought on by the fog.

“I think in the immediate surroundings, you didn’t have a problem seeing, but 50 or 60 yards away, it started to become more difficult to read the play," Cook said. "I think they all were disappointed and wanted to finish the game, but ultimately, that’s what competitors do, they want to find a way to get a result.”

Overall, Cook expressed his team’s frustration about ending in a draw, as he felt that his players were in a good position to come away with a win had they been allowed to finish the game.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t finish and see who would win the game, when I thought that overall we played really well and created a lot of good scoring opportunities… it kind of came out of the blue when the referee asked to call it, but ultimately the referee is the authority. So yeah, it’s a little bit of an empty feeling.”

At this late stage in the season, a win against James Madison would have made a difference for the Nittany Lions’ postseason.

They currently sit in first place in the Big Ten, but with only three games of regular season play remaining, Penn State will need every win it can get in order to secure the top seed in the conference bracket and push for a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Nittany Lions will look to build on their impressive season this Friday when they take on Appalachian State at Jeffrey Field.