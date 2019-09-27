On Mack Brady Night, goalkeeper Josh Levine had an inspired performance that kept the Nittany Lions within striking distance.

After a sloppy first half performance, Penn State was able to salvage the night with a point.

Within the first two minutes of the game, both sides had promising chances, which included a clinical save off the counter attack.

Michigan pummelled the Penn State defense, which struggled to get out of its own half and had difficulty stringing more than a few passes together

Levine made six saves in the first half and went on to make seven in total on the night.

Christian Sload nearly put the Nittany Lions ahead in the 69th minute, as he rocketed one on frame but it smacked off the post.

However, that would be Penn State’s last big chance of the night.

Here are some takeaways from tonight’s game:

The Nittany Lions struggled to find their rhythm in the first half

The Wolverines dominated the first half in all aspects.

In recent games, Penn State played a more defensive style and looked to score on the counter, but they were unable to do that tonight.

Michigan controlled possession for most of the night, tiring down Penn State and forced them to chase the ball nearly the entire match.

Josh Levine has a statement game

Coach Jeff Cook has a good problem on his hands with two strong choices in the goal.

Levine solidified that he deserves his chance in net.

Time and time again Levine was called upon to make a big save, in what was arguably his best start of the season.

Sload and Butts looked strong on the ball

In a first half filled with very few positives outside of Levine, Sload and Butts looked strong on the ball in hold up play.

Butts was shifty when dribbling between defenders and caused havoc to the Michigan defense when he was on the pitch, even though he didn’t start the match.

Sload worked well with getting wide and providing an outlet for Penn State to get out of its own half.