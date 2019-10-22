Penn State’s Aaron Molloy best week of the year caught the eyes of both the Big Ten and national award voters.

The senior took home Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his collegiate career as well as being named Top Drawer Soccer's Player of the Week.

The veteran Nittany Lion received the Big Ten honor with with Maryland’s Johannes Bergmann as the Big Ten announced there would be co-recipients for last week’s matches.

Penn State had itself a successful two game stretch last weekend, dominating a talented Pitt team 3-1 and beating Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Leading the charge for the now No. 19 ranked Nittany Lions was senior midfielder Aaron Molloy, who tallied five points off two goals and a highlight reel assist.

Against the Panthers, Molloy was all over the field making timely plays en route to a dominant night.

He capitalized on an early Pitt foul inside the box, and scored on the penalty shot to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Molloy is now 3-for-3 on penalty kick attempts this year, which could be a big asset for the Nittany Lions as the season goes on.

After the goal, the Ireland native made the play of the night as he dished a beautiful assist to Liam Butts who put the game out of reach.

Molloy did not slow up whatsoever in Penn State’s Big Ten road matchup versus Wisconsin as he scored the game winning goal in the team’s 2-1 win.

The senior co-captain now leads the Nittany Lions in points with 14 on the season with six goals and two assists.

This marks the second straight week Penn State has taken home a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after freshman Liam Butts won last week.