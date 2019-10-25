Youth and turnover has catalyzed a turnaround season for Penn State, but the true engine might instead be a player who has been there all along.

At the heart of the Nittany Lions’ offense is senior midfielder Aaron Molloy.

Now in his third year with the program, the senior captain has played a crucial role in his team’s offensive success all season.

The Irish national had racked up six goals and two assists on the year coming into Tuesday night’s match against James Madison.

He added another goal to his tally in that contest before the game was called early due to weather concerns, breaking his tie with freshman forward Liam Butts for highest goal total on the team.

Coach Jeff Cook spoke highly of his star midfielder this week, praising the senior’s ability to dominate games with his elite speed.

“Well, he never stops running, that’s for sure… If the opponent falls asleep even for half a second, Aaron’s going to be gone and very difficult to catch up to,” Cook said. “The ground he covers is extremely impressive. So, we’re really pleased and proud of how he’s performing and we know that in these key games coming up that we’re gonna need that level of performance not only from Aaron but from the entire team.”

Molloy’s dangerous speed and impeccable scoring ability aren’t the only ways he’s made an impact for the Nittany Lions.

This is his second consecutive season as a team captain for a reason.

The senior midfielder has also emerged as one of the veteran leaders of the team, and his work ethic and attitude are what his younger teammates look up to.

Cook says that Molloy’s off-field habits serve as an example for young players.

“To me, it’s really clear the example he sets. His preparation, the choices he makes off the field, the way he eats, the way he trains… he’s just one of the fittest guys I’ve ever worked with,” the second-year Penn State coach said. “His habits away from the field are elite, and that allows him to perform the way that he does when the game starts.”

Molloy’s leadership has a meaningful influence on first-year players in particular. A prime is example is freshman defender Jalen Watson, who offered a young player’s perspective on his captain’s leadership style.

“I know we all look up to him a lot, and he’s a great leader on and off the field,” the left back said. “The first day of preseason, he took me aside and kind of introduced me, showed me around… so for me personally, he’s been a really great teammate and friend, and he’s a really good player, obviously. I’m really happy to have him on our team.”

A humble player, Molloy himself attributes his leadership to previous captains he’s played alongside. He cited last year’s captain in particular, Dani Marks, as one of the players who showed him how to lead a team.

“In previous years we’ve had great leaders so I’ve kind of learned from them,” said the veteran. “Dani Marks was an amazing captain for us in previous years, so I learned from him and kind of kept the tradition going on forward. We have a lot of freshmen this year, so just kind of getting them settled into the program was important this summer.”

As both a playmaker and a leader, Penn State will count on its star midfielder to help win the final three games of the season, two of which are against Big Ten opponents. Should Molloy continue to play at this level, he could be a deciding factor in whether or not the Nittany Lions will retain their first place spot atop the conference as they head into the postseason.