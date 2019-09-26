After three straight crucial victories, there is a buzz in the air at Jeffrey Field right now.

Penn State will have a chance to surround itself with even more hype this Friday as the team takes on Michigan at home.

After being blown out in the season opener 5-0 by newly No. 1 ranked Stanford, the Nittany Lions have gone on a tremendous tear, tying now-No. 12 ranked UCF and winning three straight to follow it up.

And with Penn State playing at the top of its game right now, it has the team really excited about what’s ahead, starting with the rival Wolverines.

“[The preparation] becomes more significant”, coach Jeff Cook said. "I think this game is about dictating the tempo and controlling the environment and that is something we are going to focus on a lot.”

There is no doubt that this team gets up for the rival in conference matchups, but when you throw in the fact that the team has a chance to enter the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2015 and put the program back in the national spotlight…

This is a moment that Penn State men's soccer program needs to capitalize on.

“As guys who have been here for years, we could see this coming”, redshirt junior Josh Levine said “We haven’t arrived yet and we are far from it but it’s a good feeling to get some recognition.”

With the Nittany Lions receiving 47 votes in the United Coaches Poll — the first time they received votes in three years — now they are right on the cusp of entering the rankings.

And with a win over Michigan, it would be shocking if they did not enter next week as a ranked club.

Levine as well as fellow goalkeeper and freshman Kris Shakes have been fantastic for Penn State.

The two have been splitting the time in net this season and it would not be a surprise if Cook goes back to Shakes for this matchup, even after a great game from Levine against Ohio State.

Even with the Nittany Lions playing a full strength, Michigan will not fold easily.

The Wolverines are coming off a big 1-1 draw versus now No. 22 Rutgers, a game which ended early due to weather conditions, but nevertheless was a big outcome for Michigan who is not looking to fall behind in the Big Ten.

Plus, like any good rival, nothing would make the Wolverines happier than to spoil Penn State’s early season success with a win in Happy Valley.