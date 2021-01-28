As Jeff Cook helped return Penn State's men's soccer program back to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, one of his key contributors is also picking up national recognition heading into 2021.

Striker Liam Butts, who co-led last year's team with nine goals, was named to the preseason watchlist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The sophomore Butts was also a First Team All-Big Ten honoree last season, and the Georgia native also garnered a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

