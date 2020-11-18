The captains for Jeff Cook's third season leading Penn State will be two familiar faces.
Pierre Reedy and Brandon Hackenberg have been named captains for the Penn State Men’s soccer team for the 2021 season, the team announced.
Team first. Hard work. 𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙎@PierreReedy & @bhackenberg3 have been voted team captains for the spring 2021 season.🔗: https://t.co/P3oJZOUYxQ#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ALnikcI4v8— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 18, 2020
A redshirt senior midfielder, Reedy will be the Nittany Lions’ captain for the second straight year.
Hackenberg is in his first stint as captain and is a two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree.
