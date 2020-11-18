The captains for Jeff Cook's third season leading Penn State will be two familiar faces.

Pierre Reedy and Brandon Hackenberg have been named captains for the Penn State Men’s soccer team for the 2021 season, the team announced.

A redshirt senior midfielder, Reedy will be the Nittany Lions’ captain for the second straight year.

Hackenberg is in his first stint as captain and is a two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree.

