As Penn State’s postseason run began on Sunday afternoon, its star forwards who have come through all year stood out once again.

Freshman Liam Butts and senior Christian Sload have been the offensive sparks for Penn State all season, and they are ready to display their uncanny scoring abilities on an important stage.

The Nittany Lions got the postseason start they were looking for on Sunday afternoon, soundly beating Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament 3-0.

And unsurprisingly, it was Butts and Sload who were at the forefront of the scoring in Penn State’s win.

After going into the halftime locker room scoreless, Penn State — as usual — remained calm, as they’ve been a strong second-half team all season.

“It’s all about togetherness,” coach Jeff Cook said. “Staying together in every moment is what they’ve done and it’s a great credit to this group.”

That “togetherness” is something that the group of forwards knows best as both Butts and Sload have fed off each other at every chance they can.

With the first-team All-Big Ten nominee in Butts, and Sload who is an experienced forward that has come up with clutch goals time and time again, it is imperative that they are on the same page at all times in order for this team to be at its best.

“Our communication as the season has gone on has gotten better and better,” Butts said about him and his fellow forward.

And after the teams left the halftime locker room to resume play, the communication between the forwards was evident as two got the scoring started for the Nittany Lions.

In the 58th minute, Sload took a beautiful feed from Butts in the box and did what both forwards do best -- finding the back of the net.

The Reading, Pennsylvania native, scored his third goal in three games and has been extremely active in Penn State’s latest unbeaten streak which is now at eight, scoring the last two overtime winners for the Nittany Lions.

Butts, meanwhile, was able to pick up the assist on the goal, which would be the natural goalscorer’s first helper on the season.

Then just minutes later, the freshman star was able to get a tally of his own.

Off a beautiful set up by Aaron Molloy, Butts finished off what would be an important insurance goal for the Nittany Lions and his ninth of the season.

The explosive forward combination of Butts and Sload has proven to be too much to handle for opposing defenses at times and will be essential if Penn State plans on playing soccer deep into November.

“Both those guys just carry a threat to position themselves in the box and it’s really what [Butts and Sload] are good at,” Cook said. “That is the stuff we work on.”

And if the defense and goalkeeping remains solid, this offense with the help of massive preparation can help carry the team in what hopes to be a Big Ten title run.

“Teams aren’t gonna be easy to break down,” Cook said, “but we have to understand that it is gonna be hard in Big Ten Tournament play.”