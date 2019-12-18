In the second season under Jeff Cook’s tutelage, Penn State is back in the ranks to finish the season.

The Nittany Lions finished the season ranked No. 18 despite an early exit in the NCAA tournament against Providence.

The team achieved a 12-4-3 record despite losing players like Jeremy Rafanello and Ethan Beckford before the season.

It saw young players like Kris Shakes and Liam Butts shine in their inaugural season, while upperclassmen Brandon Hackenburg and Aaron Molloy also stepped up and led the team.

Hackenburg and Butts were named to All-Region teams along with captain Molloy, who earned a second-team All-American nod from US Soccer Coaches and was a semifinalist in the MAC Hermann Trophy race for the best player in the nation.