With the competitive nature of the Big Ten conference, any minute of the match can be the defining moment of the night.

With most of its matchups being so tightly played, Penn State needs to ensure that it starts with the energy it needs in the future.

It has taken the Nittany Lions some time to find their rhythm at the beginnings of games in 2019, and it has given some inferior teams life and elite teams a chance to put Penn State away early.

This issue was once again at the forefront in the 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night against Northwestern as the Nittany Lions welcomed the Wildcats for what lined up to be a match which Penn State wins on paper.

But once the first whistle blew, it appeared that the Nittany Lions came out sloppy, giving away balls with rushed touches and misplayed crosses.

Then in the 17th minute, Penn State got its first big break as Northwestern’s defense was caught pushing up and Liam Butts was tripped on a breakaway.

This led to a red card for Richie Bennett of the Wildcats, and the Nittany Lions would find themselves on the man advantage this time and not the other way around like last Sunday.

But even with the extra man, the team’s lackluster attack was the story of the first half with as Penn State wasn’t able to come up with a single shot on goal and the teams went to the locker room scoreless despite the red card.

The Nittany Lions ended up finding their groove in the second half, which they have done in the Big Ten so far this year, and got past Northwestern in OT.

“To go behind and wind up in overtime you see the depth and quality in our team,'' coach Jeff Cook said. “It comes down to character and willpower sometimes and no matter how it comes we just strive for it.”

Penn State has been dominant when scoring first this year, a perfect 5-0 record to pair along with sharp defense and crisp passing when possessing that lead

With this being said, Cook and the rest of the coaching staff need to ensure that the team’s attack gets the start it needs.

This could potentially be fixed with re-inserting veteran forward Christian Sload into the starting lineup.

Sload, got off to a scorching start this season and was the source for much of the Penn State offense.

But since receiving a red card against Michigan a few games back and serving his one-game suspension, it seems that Sload’s effectiveness has been silenced over the last couple matches.

This is not something that is a good sign for the Nittany Lion offense.

Minus the game against Michigan State which he was suspended for, Sload has taken part in the first goal for each win this season, tallying a goal and three assists for

So in order to get some better starts, Sload will need to be out there for Penn State as him and freshman sensation Liam Butts have provided the offensive spark for the Nittany Lions.

“I am just trying to keep up,” Butts said. “We want to up our intensity and just do what [Cook] says.”

Cook in his second year as head coach at Penn State, has been consistent with his alignments, playing one forward while leaning towards a consistent defensive mindset towards the back.

But both Sload and Butts have proven that they can be scoring threats for Penn State and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Nittany Lions go with both strikers up top at some point this season, especially if they are in need of instant offense in a tight game.

“They are just dangerous,” Cook said, “They have pace and the willingness to run by the defense, and they are just a handful athletically and they are also pretty darn good soccer players.”