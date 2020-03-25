Penn State will have a new face on the sideline in 2020.

Coach Jeff Cook has appointed Clint Long from Oregon State as an assistant coach, with a focus on goalkeeping.

Long started his college career at Oregon State before transferring to Cal State Stanislaus, where the team won the 2012 CCAA Championship.

After a stint at the PDL and USL, he coached at Cal State Stanislaus, UC-Merced, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical and Otterbein University.

In his two years at Oregon State, Long specialized in the goalkeeping unit and defense. The Beavers produced defenses averaging 1.12 and 1.14 goals against, while having three first team Pac-12 All-Conference players in 2019 and two players selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.