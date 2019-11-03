In a game with big implications for the Big Ten tournament, Penn State answered to adversity.

Kris Shakes made a number of big saves and kept the Nittany Lions in the game, as the Nittany Lions pull off another comeback in their 2-1 victory over Rutgers.

With the victory, Penn State finishes second in the Big Ten, after Indiana took care of business on the road at Michigan State.

In the third minute of the game, Shakes was forced to make a save from inside the six, which would’ve given the Scarlet Knights all the momentum.

Later in the first half, Sload sent a ball across the face of goal for a tap in, but the Nittany Lions’ shot was right at the keeper.

Rutgers was strong on the ball and had success with creating consistent, dangerous opportunities.

However, it couldn’t finish and came back to hurt them.

Liam Butts tied the game in the 85th minute after Rutgers took the lead in the 84th minute.

Sload’s header in the 93rd minute gave Penn State its second overtime straight overtime victory, with Sload providing the game-winning goal in both of them.

Here are a few takeaways from today’s game:

Kris Shakes remains solid in goal

All year, coach Jeff Cook has rotated his goalkeepers. However, he’s chosen the freshman in the last four games.

From the start, Shakes made a numerous amount of acrobatic saves to keep the Nittany Lions in the game.

If Shakes continues with these impressive performances, it’ll be difficult for Cook to decide between Josh Levine or Shakes in postseason play

Liam Butts is clutch, once again

Time and time again, Butts has come up clutch, He did so again today when Penn State went down 1-0 in the 84th minute

Butts responded a minute later and got the equalizer to give the Nittany Lions hope again.

Heading into today’s game, Butts was one of the top-3 goal scores in the Big Ten.

Sload’s back to back game winners

Christian Sload was quiet for most of the game, as was the rest of Penn State until late.

However, Sload got his chance in overtime and made the most of it.

In the 93rd minute, Sload scored a header off the post for his second straight overtime winner for Penn State.

With the win, Penn State finishes undefeated on the road this year.