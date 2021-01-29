Penn State will lean heavily on its backline in the upcoming campaign.

The Nittany Lions’ long awaited season is set to begin when they host Maryland Feb. 19 for their first contest since November 2019.

The last time these two teams met, the blue and white emerged victorious with a 3-2 overtime win. This time around against the Terrapins and the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State will need a strong defense.

With the pandemic interrupting and postponing the season, the team will look to pick up right where it left off two falls ago.

Penn State had a successful season in 2019 with 12 wins, four losses and three ties.

Coach Jeff Cook has 11 defenders on his roster this season and two of them — Tyger Evans and Femi Awodesu — are freshmen.

Evans enters Penn State with the skills he attained from previously playing with the Philadelphia Union Academy.

Like Evans, Awodesu also competed with the Philadelphia Union Academy.

Of course, Cook is very familiar with this club and its players. He coached for the Philadelphia Union Academy and Bethlehem Steel FC before being named Penn State’s head coach Jan. 2, 2018.

But Cook’s squad features some key returners in addition to its new faces.

Redshirt senior Brandon Hackenberg played a significant role in the 2019 season and is back for more.

Hackenberg has played in 45 games in his career, and, in 2019, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors along with being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Hackenberg was recently drafted No. 22 overall in the MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC, but he will continue to suit up for the blue and white.

Another player who caught fans’ eyes last season was sophomore Jalen Watson. During his freshman season in 2019, Watson was on the pitch for four of Penn State’s six shutouts.

The Nittany Lions are ready to see what Watson has to offer with a freshman campaign under his belt.

Alex Stevenson played in 19 games last season as a freshman and played a large role for the team’s backline.

Stevenson had a game-winning goal against Stony Brook during Penn State’s first game of the 2019 season.

Adam Laundree, a redshirt sophomore, is another key player who Penn State hopes will shine in the upcoming season. Laundree made 12 starts in 16 appearances last season and finished with one assist.

Redshirt senior Mason Deeds faced a season-ending injury in 2018 and came out strong in the 2019 season, playing in four games in his first year back.

Penn State hopes to see Deeds return even stronger for the upcoming season after his devastating injury.