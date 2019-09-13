Duke transfer Seth Kuhn had his breakout game in a different set of blue and white.

In a midfield where captain and former Second Team All-Big Ten honoree Aaron Molloy draws the headlines on most nights, it was Kuhn’s turn in Penn State’s 1-0 victory on Friday over an elite Villanova side which had previously posted four straight shutouts.

“Our first game didn’t really go as planned, but I think we’re really making big strides as a team and tonight I thought was our best performance yet,” Kuhn said. “Obviously, I’m happy to get the goal but it’s all about the team win. That’s what I’m happy about.”

Kuhn’s contributions had more significance to Penn State than just his game-winning goal in the ninth minute of the game. Kuhn put together a masterpiece in all aspects on the pitch, both in the attack and tracking back to defend.

Christian Sload spotted Kuhn at the top of the box, as he ran past his defender on the left flank. Kuhn hit a one-timer which dipped over the goalie’s outstretched arm, bar down into the back of the net.

Here's Seth Kuhn's first goal as a Nittany Lion! pic.twitter.com/vB3frwn7uo — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) September 13, 2019

Kuhn’s goal wasn’t just any goal though.

It was Villanova’s first allowed goal of the season, his first goal as a Nittany Lion and for his career.

Kuhn and Sload had a very similar occurrence in the second half once again. Kuhn hit a rocket near the top of the box, but it was deflected and went just wide of the goal —with screams of handball as it went out for a corner.

While Kuhn’s two chances at goal are what the common eye will likely remember, his performance impressed in other aspects of the game.

This includes when he played a more conservative role at times by playing as a defensive midfielder instead of pushing further up the field in the attack.

In most cases, Molloy is the midfielder that would sit back a bit more at times when the Penn State backline is passing amongst themselves, looking for an outlet.

Against Villanova, Kuhn slid back into the role throughout the match and allowed Molloy to play more of an attacking role when moving as a unit up the field.

When Kuhn was in that role as a defensive midfielder, he distributed well to his teammates and oncoming Wildcats never seemed to phase him in with his passing in difficult spots on the pitch.

Kuhn has done just that.

The first three games of the season, Kuhn was unable to register a point, but had made contributions that don’t show up in the box score at the end of the game.

On Friday, he was able to combine the two and help the Nittany Lions to a win against a normally stingy Villanova side.

Last season at Duke, Kuhn played in all 18 matches for the Blue Devils and collected two assists.

The last two games alone Kuhn has a goal and an assist for Penn State.

With moments like those, it doesn’t go unnoticed from the man in charge, either.

“The ability that Seth has with the ball, you saw his passing range tonight, is top class in my opinion,” second-year coach Jeff Cook said. “We’re starting to see him play with more confidence. You’re starting to see the best of what he’s capable of and we look forward to trying to build on this.”