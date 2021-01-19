Jeff Cook’s third season at the helm of Penn State’s men’s soccer program officially begins next month.

The Nittany Lions will compete in a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the upcoming season, which beings at home Feb. 19 against Maryland.

Cook’s squad will play five home matches at Jeffrey Field and five matches on the road from Feb. 19 until the end of the regular season on March 31.

Penn State is coming off a berth to the NCAA Tournament, the first of Cook’s tenure at Penn State and the Nittany Lions’ first since 2015.

For his career at Penn State, Cook is 18-13-5 overall and 9-4-3 in Big Ten play.

