No Hackenberg, no problem — for the most part.

Penn State was without one of its rocks in the defense in Brandon Hackenberg, but it turned out to be a non-issue for the Nittany Lions, except for a few plays on the evening.

Hackenberg was issued a red card last week in the team's 3-1 loss to Indiana and had to sit out Saturday's game against Northwestern.

Northwestern’s Julian Zighelboim received a red card in the 17th minute, which also contributed to lessening the workload of the back four.

However, in the 49th minute, Northwestern took the lead after the Penn State backline struggled to clear the ball at the top of the box, and the Wildcats capitalized on it.

Nicholas Rieple stepped in for Hackenberg’s spot alongside Will Campbell and looked confident in key situations.

A key moment in the game is when Campbell found himself in a difficult situation in his own half, he tried to pass it forward but the ball deflected off a Northwestern striker and Rieple made a crucial sliding tackle to deflect the cross out of danger.

Coach Jeff Cook spoke highly in regards to Rieple and that he is a great person that embodies what he asks for out of all his players.

“Sometimes the guys who don’t get the playing time that they would like, they have to keep going and we really talk about important performances in practice,” Cook said. “You need to be really on top of your game off the field as well- with fitness, nutrition and taking care of your academics and Nick is a great example of that. I’m thrilled for him that he came in and did so well.”

Penn State did end up allowing a late, game-tying goal with three minutes left, but it was more of great execution from Northwestern than a defensive slip up from the Nittany Lions.

The play allowed Penn State to counter and force a corner, where Christian Sload nearly found the back of the net to give the Nittany Lions the lead.

Rieple had himself a solid game against the Wildcats, as well as the rest of the Penn State back four.

While Rieple stands out because he was the new face in the lineup, Will Campbell, Jalen Watson and Adam Laundree made Rieple feel comfortable in a big-time matchup.

Prior to tonight, Rieple saw action in just two games this season, played only once in his freshman season and never started a game for Penn State.

The bright lights didn’t affect him, though. Rieple looked strong on the ball, as if he had been an every game starter. It showed a lot about Rieple’s character and the next-man up mentality of this team.

There’s no doubt in saying that question marks loomed over tonight’s matchup with Hackenberg’s absence, since Hackenberg has been that rock for Penn State the past few seasons, and Rieple took note of his importance to the team.

“Hack is a great player and obviously, so it was tough to come in for him,” Rieple said. “I haven’t started a game at Penn State in my career and I’ve been ready for this moment for the last three years. So, stepping in was something that I was really looking forward to and the guys took me in well and helped me out throughout the game, especially Josh Levine.”