In preparation for its fall season, Penn State men’s soccer has scheduled nine games to be held throughout spring. Six of these games will be played at University Park.

Coach Jeff Cook announced the team’s 2020 schedule and voiced his excitement for the opportunities these games may provide.

“This is an incredibly important time for our program to focus intensely on player and team development,” Cook told GoPSUSports. “I’ve been very impressed with the effort and mentality of our players so far in 2020 and look forward to seeing how we perform during these games against high quality opposition.”

The first home game of the spring season will be held on March 8 in Holuba Hall against Seton Hill at noon. The team will also play Akron that day at 4 p.m.

The next home game will be on March 28 at 1 p.m. against Fanshawe College, a school located in Ontario, Canada.

On April 4, the Nittany Lions will play at Temple at noon and LaSalle at 4:30 p.m. in a back to back doubleheader.

The team will return home to play Lock Haven at 11 a.m. and Pittsburgh at 3 p.m.

The final game of the spring season will be on April 16 at 8 p.m. against Saint Francis.

Weather will dictate if the games are played on Jeffery Field or Holuba Hall.