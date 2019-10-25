No. 19 Penn State looks to continue its late season success against another nonconference foe in Appalachian State.

The 8-2-3 Nittany Lions are unbeaten in their last four matches and are coming off a 1-1 tie against James Madison which was abandoned early due to hazardous weather conditions.

The team has been led by senior midfielder Aaron Molloy who has scored four goals in his last five games and recorded two assists over that span. Molloy has been a difference maker for the Nittany Lions and has been a huge part of their recent ranking.

Earning Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row and Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week honors, Molloy now leads the team in both goals and points.

On the other side of the field, the 9-3-1 Mountaineers are coming off their first loss in six games, falling to Coastal Carolina 4-2. The Mountaineers have only lost three times this season.

The Mountaineers have been balanced on attack with four players with over three goals, but no scorers over four goals.

Appalachian State’s defense has also been impressive recording three shutouts in its past six games and only allowing four goals in that span.

Even though Tuesday’s match ended in a 1-1 draw in the 71st minute due to fog, the Nittany Lions’ offense was impressive, registering 14 shots from eight different players. Coach Jeff Cook viewed the result as bittersweet.

“Disappointed that we couldn’t finish and see who could win the game,” Cook said. “But I thought overall, that we played really well and created a lot of scoring opportunities.”

Cook has continually reminded his team not to focus on the result of the match, but rather focus on “the quality of the performance.”

“I think they all were disappointed and wanted to finish the game but ultimately that’s what competitors do,” Cook said. “They want to find a way to get a result so it’s a little bit of an empty feeling at the moment.”

In regards to the team’s newest ranking, Cook is happy but not fazed or surprised.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Cook said, “we are happy about it but at the same time we know we need to keep pushing and developing and see how far we can take the season. The hope would be that’s just the starting point.”

Penn State will look continue to live up to its new No. 19 ranking against Appalachian State this Friday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.