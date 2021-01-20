Instead of a typical fall season, Penn State will embark on a spring campaign in 2021.

The coronavirus halted the majority of fall sports and resulted in both men’s and women’s soccer, among other sports, being moved to the spring.

Coach Jeff Cook’s program had its 2021 season schedule released Tuesday, a slate that begins with a home match against Maryland on Feb. 19 and includes 10 conference-only games.

The Nittany Lions will look to have another strong outing after being bounced out of the Big Ten Tournament in the semifinals last season.

Here is an inside look at some important numbers for Penn State in its upcoming season.

6

Penn State lost six players from last season due to either graduation or transfer.

Among those players is midfielder Aaron Molloy, who started all 19 games for the Nittany Lions and led the team in total points and assists in his senior season.

Another key loss for Penn State was senior forward Christian Sload, who ranked third on the team in total points, as well as second in assists, shots and shots on goal.

The Nittany Lions will look for increased contributions from players such as sophomore forward Liam Butts, junior midfielder Seth Kuhn, sophomore midfielder Andrew Privett and others to fill the voids left by Molloy and Sload.

Butts will look to build on his strong freshman campaign, as he was tied for the team lead in goals and finished second in total points.

13.37

Penn State compiled a consistent offensive attack last season.

The team averaged 13.37 shots per game, ranking second in the Big Ten only behind Indiana.

The high number of shots per game led to the Nittany Lions accumulating 38 goals scored over their 19-game season, resulting in a two goal per game average.

This average ranked No. 27 in all of Division I men’s soccer.

Penn State’s offense drastically improved last season compared to 2018, improving on both its shots and goals per game.

In 2018, the team averaged just 9.35 shots per game and 1.06 goals per game, both ranking in the bottom third of the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions will attempt to continue these improvements this spring and have another top offense in the Big Ten this year.

.711

Penn State boasted a stellar record in 2019, going 12-4-3.

This equaled out to a .711 winning percentage, ranking second in the Big Ten behind the Indiana’s .773 winning percentage.

The Nittany Lions’ winning ways placed them No. 21 at the Division I level.

It was the highest winning percentage for the team since 2001, when it notched a 14-5-1 record and an overall .725 winning percentage.

Penn State polished up its record significantly in 2019, improving on its 6-9-2 record from 2018.

This record resulted in a .412 winning percentage, which ranked No. 141 nationally.

The Nittany Lions must continue their success this spring should they want to make a run for a Big Ten Championship.