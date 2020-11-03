For Penn State coach Jeff Cook, he's got to strike a balance between securing transfers and recruiting high school players in order to maintain his squad's success.

An already difficult process, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in Penn State’s plans for bringing new talent into the program.

Though Cook believes in his staff’s ability to recruit and develop incoming freshmen, he understands how turning to transfer students has become an increasingly important and smart strategy.

“It’s been extremely challenging, and I have a lot of empathy for kids who are trying to navigate a college search in their senior year of high school,” Cook told the Collegian about college soccer recruiting in 2020. “It’s a disaster for them.”

Cook brought in two transfers for the 2020-21 season in junior goalkeeper Alex Morgret from Saint Francis and junior forward Daniel Bloyou from Old Dominion.

The duo are the two newest of six total transfers Cook has added to his roster entering his third year leading the Nittany Lions.

Cook has called them both “excellent additions” to the team, but he wishes the team’s newcomers could see Happy Valley for what it truly is.

“It’s hard for them because they don’t know what Penn State is like without COVID,” Cook said.

Recruiting both Bloyou and Morgret to become Nittany Lions required more Zoom meetings and phone calls from Cook than any recruitment cycle.

Though men’s soccer games won’t start until the spring for the Big Ten, Cook said the early returns from Bloyou and Morgret have been promising.

“They’ve shown that they’re going to be a great addition to our program, even though their opportunity to compete for Penn State is going to be a little bit more delayed than we had hoped it would have been,” Cook said.

Bloyou, who said he visited Penn State just one time prior to committing, had already forged what he called a “close relationship” with Cook.

Prior to his first two collegiate seasons at Old Dominion, Bloyou played five seasons for the Philadelphia Union Academy under Cook.

Given their shared soccer history, Bloyou said being recruited virtually by his former academy coach was hardly a detriment to his transfer decision.

Instead, Bloyou said he was happy to have an offer from Penn State and the chance to play.

So far, Bloyou has loved his time at University Park.

“It’s been more than I could ask for,” Bloyou said. “The staff and my team are really welcoming, and even with the pandemic, I feel like I’ve been at home so far. I’m loving it.”

Despite appearing in 32 games over his first two years with Old Dominion, it was Bloyou himself who kickstarted communication during his transfer process, emailing Cook asking if there were any available spots at Penn State.

Fortunately for Bloyou, the coronavirus pandemic did not prevent him from making the switch from Old Dominion to Penn State.

“It was very hard trying to find somewhere to go,” Bloyou said. “I’m so glad I found somewhere that I feel like I can make a home right now.”

Morgret, who is also a transfer for the 2020-21 season, is Bloyou’s roommate.

Since housing arrangements were made prior to Morgret and Bloyou’s arrivals, the duo chose to live together for the school year without knowing one another beforehand.

Once Morgret and Bloyou arrived at Penn State at the end of June, the pair had to quarantine together for two weeks.

Morgret said this unexpected experience helped ease the transition from nearby Saint Francis University to Penn State.

“It was kind of awkward, but it allowed us to become pretty close,” Morgret said.

Unlike Bloyou’s prior interactions with Cook, Morgret relied on a connection between his club coach from LDC United and Cook to begin conversations about transferring.

Just before Penn State shut down in March, Morgret visited campus when his transfer list was down to St. Joseph’s and Penn State.

While Morgret admits transferring during the pandemic was a “pretty stressful process,” the Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, native has enjoyed his time at Penn State thus far.

“I grew up in Pennsylvania, and pretty much every Pennsylvania soccer player grows up wanting to go to Penn State,” Morgret said. “I was very fortunate to get that visit in. After that, I had a pretty good idea of where I was going to go.”

Morgret agrees with Bloyou and Cook that the health protocols and restrictions posed by the coronavirus pandemic have made it difficult to get the “full Penn State feel.”

Regardless, Morgret has been happy to practice with the team and especially first year assistant coach Clint Long, who works closely with the goalkeepers.

For 45 minutes at the beginning of practice, Morgret works on goalkeeper-specific drills with Long.

Morgret said he relied on athleticism in high school and his first two years at Saint Francis, so the emphasis on technique has been a welcome sign.

“I’ve been able to work with [coach Long] just about every single practice, and that’s something I’ve never had before coming here,” Morgret said. “That’s allowed me to stay sharp and really improve my technical game.”

Yet Morgret feels there are good days and bad days at practice due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

“I think you really realize how much better it is having games,” Morgret said. “Although we’re working toward the spring, sometimes it’s hard to be motivated when all you’re doing is practicing.”

Bloyou said after a full day of Zoom classes, being outside to practice with his new teammates is the “highest point” of his day. Trading hours staring at a screen for practices with the rest of the team and coaching staff has been a blessing for Bloyou.

Though he has enjoyed practicing with the team thus far, Bloyou is like Morgret in that he is itching for a return to competition against players outside the Penn State program.

Since both players received one time transfer exceptions from the NCAA, Bloyou and Morgret will each be eligible to play in the spring.

After transferring and being cleared to play, Morgret and Bloyou are eager to finally help the team in whatever way possible

But for now, Bloyou will have to wait for the Big Ten opener.

“I’m on board for whatever is presented to me to help the team move forward and be a better team,” Bloyou said. “I’m just waiting for that whistle and to be on Jeffrey Field.”