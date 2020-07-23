Incoming freshman defender Edward Mensah has been named a first team winter All-American by Top Drawer Soccer.
A graduate of Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, Mensah was recognized by coaches and media members across the nation for his success with the All-American status. Mensah is a standout defender who helped lead the Montverde Academy Eagles to a 15-1-1 regular season.
Mensah joins a Penn State team that finished 12-4-3 in coach Jeff Cook’s second year leading the Nittany Lions. Mensah will compete for time in a crowded backfield that includes redshirt senior Brandon Hackenburg and Big Ten All-Freshman Team winner Jalen Watson.
