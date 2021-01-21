Men's soccer vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten Tournament), Hackenberg (3)
Defender Brandon Hackenberg (3) and Wisconsin defender Elan Koenig (2) looks toward the ball during the men’s soccer Big Ten Quarterfinal game against Wisconsin at Jeffery Field on Nov. 10, 2019. The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions defeated the No. 7 seed Badgers, 3-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Another Penn Stater is headed to the MLS.

The Nittany Lions' Brandon Hackenberg was drafted by Orlando City SC with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Hackenberg has played in 45 career games and contributed to 12 shutouts, adding an All-Big Ten first team honor in 2019.

A native of Palmyra, Virginia, Hackenberg is the brother of former Nittany Lion quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior still plans to suit up for coach Jeff Cook this season. 

