Oh, what could have been.

Christian Pulisic is the leader and captain of USMNT. It sounded like college was not particularly in his plans but he said Penn State would have been the pick for the Hershey, Pennsylvania native.

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund officially this summer with a price tag of $72 million, making him one of the few new players Chelsea has on its squad because of a transfer ban. He revealed his college intentions in an Instagram Q&A session with the West London club.

“I’m not sure if I would’ve wanted to go to college,” Pulisic told Chelsea fans via Instagram story. “But a lot of my friends go to Penn State, so I think that would’ve been a good one.”

The series of questions included him talking about his first soccer memories and first international goals, while also dabbing on subjects like his favorite sports teams being the New York Jets and the Philadelphia 76ers and favorite movie being Step Brothers.

The American star and Central Pennsylvania native spent most of his childhood playing for PA Classics up until a 2015 move that saw him going to Borussia Dortmund. It set a precedent for players like Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie to pursue their youth soccer overseas in Germany.