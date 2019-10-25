As the end of the best season in recent Penn State history approaches, the Nittany Lions are hitting their attacking stride.

The Nittany Lions dominated their nonconference match against Appalachian State on Friday night, shutting out the visiting Mountaineers 4-0.

Lighting up the scoreboard were the usual suspects in freshman Liam Butts and senior Aaron Molloy, two players who have been the focal point of the offense in the latter half of the season.

Two more unlikely contributors were sophomore Josh Dabora and redshirt junior Daniel Gonzalez, who also found the back of the net.

Molloy had yet another impressive goal as the veteran midfielder launched a rocket of a shot into the top left corner of the net from about 15 yards out.

The team captain displayed impeccable touch as his snipe sailed over the outstretched fingertips of Appalachian State goalkeeper Jacob Madden.

Dabora, a California native, is currently in his first season as a regular contributor to the team, as he redshirted last year as a true freshman.

The forward recorded a tally on the stat sheet for the first time in his collegiate career when he turned a cross from teammate Christian Sload into the Nittany Lions’ second goal of the game.

“I saw Sload pick up the ball near the end line, and coach [Jeff Cook] always said to make a front post run whenever I go in, so I did exactly that,” Dabora said. “It came right to my foot and I just tapped it in.”

As a bench player, he offered some insight into how players who do not fill starting positions have still contributed greatly to the team’s offensive success this year.

“I think everyone’s been very supportive and we’ve had a very good team atmosphere,” said the forward. “Whenever one of the guys on the bench gets subbed in, they’re always ready. Coach always makes sure we’re in the right mentality coming off the bench, and I think that’s why we get so many good contributions all around the team.”

The depth of the offense is certainly one reason that the unit has been so effective this season.

Cook expressed the importance of having multiple players who are all capable of generating offense.

“Only 11 guys can play at a time, but to have ways to score from different players from different parts of the field is really encouraging,” said the second-year coach. “We feel that different players can step up in key moments, and I’m really happy that that happened tonight.”

That depth of talent will be crucial in giving the Nittany Lions a leg up in their final two games of the regular season as well as in the postseason. Currently at first place in the Big Ten, the team will likely enjoy a comfortable top-two or three seed in the conference tournament, provided its strong level of play continues over its final two matches.

Ranked No. 19 in the nation, the team is also likely to make the national tournament, entering into a competitive 48-team bracket comprised of some of the most vaunted squads in the NCAA.

Given the offensive talent they have displayed over their last several contests, the Nittany Lions are equipped to make a deep run in both the conference and national tournaments. Watch closely over their final two games against Maryland and Rutgers to see just how dangerous this team will be in the postseason.